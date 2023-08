CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company’s interim condensed financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 (the “Quarterly Report”).



Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI’s website.

Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2023 Highlights:

Three months ended Six months ended Tabularamountsinthousandsof

CanadianDollars,exceptshareand per share amounts June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Financial Net loss 331 1,342 642 2,996 Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.00 0.02 0.01 0.05 Cash 7,728 14,216 7,728 14,216 Working capital 8,781 14,803 8,781 14,803 Total assets 13,027 17,674 13,027 17,674 Total liabilities

375 976 375 976 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted1 96,033,974 79,118,595 96,033,974 60,467,902

1The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

During the first half of 2023, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company’s 5.6 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders. HEVI has remained committed to maintaining ongoing financial flexibility, demonstrated by a positive working capital position of $8.8 million at June 30, 2023. In the first half of 2023, the Company added significantly to its seismic database, which now totals approximately 2,000 kilometers. Using the seismic data HEVI has accumulated to date, the Company’s team is actively working on developing prospective helium targets and internally generated drilling opportunities that can be pursued through Q4/23 and Q1/24. As plans are solidified later in 2023, the Company looks forward to providing stakeholders with further updates.

Operations Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has confirmed the spudding of the farmout well at 6-13-5-7W3 (“Test Well Area #2”), pursuant to a previously announced seismic agreement (the “Seismic Agreement” or “SA”) (see news releases dated October 21, 2022, and June 28, 2022). Test Well Area #2 is situated approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #2, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in that well, supporting the Company’s continued financial flexibility and capital conservation.

NAH has also informed HEVI of its intention to amend one of its previously selected locations from 5-36-3-9W3 to 12-36-3-9W3 (“Test Well Area #1”), due to surface issues at the originally selected location. As Test Well Area #1 is now relocated on native prairie with regulatory requirements only allowing drilling access on frozen ground conditions, HEVI has granted NAH an extension of the spud date from the original August 31, 2023 to a date that is on or before November 1, 2023.

Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned 'deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers.

AboutHeliumEvolutionIncorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

