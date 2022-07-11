Helium Evolution Confirms Plans to Spud Second Well Following Casing of First Well

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to confirm that we have mobilized a rig to commence drilling our second helium well, HEI 06-2-006-06W3M (“HEI-2”) at the Company’s 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan. This is HEVI’s second well of up to six licensed wells in our program, and is expected to spud on or around July 15th, 2022. Drilling of HEI-2 follows closely after HEI-1, which has been cased for further evaluation.



Second Helium Well to be Spud at McCord

Drilling of HEI-2 is expected to take approximately 15 days from the spud date to reach total depth of approximately 2,670 metres targeting the Deadwood formation. Other operators have drilled offsetting wells in the immediate area of HEI-2. HEVI’s internal program will be complemented by North American Helium Inc.'s ("NAH’s") plans under our farmout agreement. Under the farmout agreement, NAH will drill five, 100% funded wells across other land blocks in HEVI’s portfolio, with each well drilled earning NAH an 80% operated interest in the section on which the well was drilled, plus nine contiguous sections of land adjoining to the well, up to a maximum of 32,000 acres. HEVI retains a 20% working interest in the earned lands and each successful well drilled by NAH. In preparation for planned commercialization in 2023, HEVI has also been advancing the engineering and design required for processing facilities while also engaging in discussions to secure an offtake agreement.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

