    HE1   VGG4392T1075

HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD

(HE1)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-02-15 am EST
5.450 GBX   -4.05%
12:54pHelium One hopes to start drilling at Rukwa project in third quarter
02/14UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/13UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
Helium One hopes to start drilling at Rukwa project in third quarter

02/15/2023 | 12:54pm EST
Alliance News - Helium One Global Ltd on Monday said it remains focused on its Tanzanian helium discovery as it aims to become one of the leading producers of 'green' helium.

Updating investors at its annual general meeting, the helium explorer said its drilling programme at Rukwa are planned to start in the third quarter, depending on negotiations with rig providers.

Talks are ongoing with several drilling contractors with a preferred rig contractor identified, while there is a possibility of a rig sharing option with another operator.

Helium One said it was well funded for the 2023 drilling programme, having raised GBP9.9 million in December.

The Tanzanian focused firm holds 12 prospecting licences in the Rukwa project totalling 1,900 km2.

Shares in Helium One closed down 4.1% at 5.45 pence in London on Wednesday.

By Jeremy Cutler Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 6,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 56,6 M 56,0 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Helium One Global Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,68 GBX
Average target price 19,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 235%
Managers and Directors
Lorna Blaisse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russel Edwin Swarts Finance Director & Director
John Ian Stalker Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Cope Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
James Nicholas Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD-20.00%57
LINDE PLC2.40%164 515
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-8.68%62 487
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION20.67%7 529
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-5.11%5 388
LINDE INDIA LIMITED1.72%3 585