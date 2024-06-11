Helium One Global Ltd - Tanzanian-focused producer of low-carbon helium - Raises GBP8.0 million via placing and subscription at 0.50 pence per share. Explains the placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process undertaken by Liberum Capital Ltd and Zeus Capital Ltd acting as joint bookrunners and Axis Capital Markets acting as placing agent.

Chief Executive Officer Lorna Blaisse comments: "We are pleased with the response that we have seen during this placing. These funds will enable us to fulfil the next crucial phase of the company's development including the deepening of Itumbula West-1 and the execution of the [extended well test]. Which, combined with the successful award of the mining license, will allow us to commence development phase for the first helium project in Tanzania."

Current stock price: 0.58 pence, down 47% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 91%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.