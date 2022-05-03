Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HSM)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

05/03/2022 | 07:06am EDT
NEWTOWN, Pa., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (TSX: HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, before the markets open.

Dane C. Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey S. Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer, joined by Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Fred Fantazzia, Vice President Sales and Marketing, North America, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an expanded business update regarding Helius’ progress and plans surrounding the U.S. commercialization of PoNS® as follows:

Date:Thursday, March 12, 2022
  
Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  
Toll free (U.S.):(866) 374-5140
  
International:(404) 400-0571
  
Conference ID:14460828
  
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ew556jx

The webcast will be archived under the Newsroom section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases.

The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. Helius is advancing PoNS post-approval research in MS through a recently launched Therapeutic Experience Program (TEP) designed to partner with neurologists and neurorehabilitation therapists at 10-12 US centers of excellence, who express an interest in becoming “early adopters” of PoNS therapy.

PoNS is also authorized for sale in Canada for two indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (ii) for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

 


