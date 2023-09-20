-- The study will evaluate the optimal time to use PoNS Therapy™ during a patient’s stroke recovery journey --

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced it has signed an agreement with the School of Rehabilitation at the Université de Montréal (“UdeM”) for the purchase of ten PoNS devices to be used in a research project linked to stroke recovery.



“We are excited to work with UdeM’s School of Rehabilitation to explore further the benefits of using PoNS Therapy during a stroke patient’s recovery journey. Since March 2023, PoNS has been authorized in Canada to treat gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke, and the body of clinical evidence shows that patients treated with PoNS experience significant improvement in gait and a reduced risk of falling,” said Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, M.D., Ph.D., Helius' Chief Medical Officer. “UdeM’s study will provide Helius important information about how PoNS Therapy can be best utilized to help those suffering from stroke and will also serve as another step forward in pursuing market access for stroke in the United States.”

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) device. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

Deeply rooted in Montréal and dedicated to its international mission, Université de Montréal and its two affiliated schools, Polytechnique Montréal and HEC Montréal, is Quebec's biggest university complex and one of the largest in North America. Since 2018, UdeM has consistently ranked as one of Canada's top 100 employers. UdeM attracts over $500 million in research funding every year, making it one of three university research hubs in Canada. It also ranks among the best universities worldwide and among the five best French language universities.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative, non-implantable, orally applied therapy that delivers neurostimulation through a mouthpiece connected to a controller and it’s used, primarily at home, with physical rehabilitation exercise, to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device, which delivers mild electrical impulses to the tongue, is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS has shown effectiveness in treating gait or balance and a significant reduction in the risk of falling in stroke patients in Canada, where it received authorization for sale in three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iiI) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com .

