  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSDT   US42328V6039

HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HSDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series

06/08/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM), (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The event will feature a corporate presentation followed by a Q&A session proctored by Noble Capital Markets’ Senior Research Analyst, Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live webcast of the event is scheduled for June 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Register for the webcast here. A recording will be available on Channelchek and under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNSTM Device and PoNS TreatmentTM

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNSTM is an investigational medical device in the European Union (“EU”) and Australia (“AUS”). It is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Jack Powell, Vice President
investorrelations@heliusmedical.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,63 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,1 M 32,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 51,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 85,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dane Carl Andreeff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joyce N. LaViscount Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Blane Walter Chairman
Edward M. Straw Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Mathiesen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.08%31
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.58%174 681
DANAHER CORPORATION8.15%171 358
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.59%98 415
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.45%91 842
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.46%64 720