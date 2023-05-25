Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSDT   US42328V6039

HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HSDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
0.1561 USD   -2.50%
07:10aHelius Medical Technologies to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII 2023
NE
05/24Helius to Highlight Innovative PoNS Therapy™ at the 2023 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting, in Commemoration of World MS Day
AQ
05/11Transcript : Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helius Medical Technologies to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII 2023

05/25/2023 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newtown, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that Dane Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at LD Micro Invitational XIII 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California, as follows:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Time: 4:00 PM PT
Webcast: Click here

Investors and attendees who would like to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Helius management are asked to contact LD Micro.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to compensate and promotes neuroplasticity, aiming to improve the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy
The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis ("MS") and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS is also authorized for sale in Canada for three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury ("mmTBI") and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke, to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167368


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:10aHelius Medical Technologies to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII 2023
NE
05/24Helius to Highlight Innovative PoNS Therapy™ at the 2023 Consortium of Multiple S..
AQ
05/11Transcript : Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11..
CI
05/11Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/11Earnings Flash (HSDT) HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q1 Revenue $111,000
MT
05/11Earnings Flash (HSDT) HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q1 Revenue $111,000
MT
05/11Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
05/11Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
04/17Helius Medical Technologies to Spotlight Expanded Authorizations for its PoNS Device at..
AQ
04/17Helius Medical Technologies to Spotlight Expanded Authorizations for its PoNS Device at..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,15 M - -
Net income 2023 -12,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4,40 M 4,40 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,16 $
Average target price 2,57 $
Spread / Average Target 1 544%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dane Carl Andreeff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey S. Mathiesen CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Blane Walter Chairman
Antonella Favit-van Pelt Chief Medical Officer
Edward M. Straw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-47.83%4
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-7.26%196 996
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.34%168 027
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.99%105 988
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.23%74 660
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.39%63 270
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer