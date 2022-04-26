Helix BioMedix : Financial Statement
HELIX BIOMEDIX, INC. December 31, 2021 and 2020
Unaudited
Table of Contents
PAGE
Financial Statements
Balance sheets Balance sheets
2
Statement of operations Statements of operations
3
Statements of stockholder equity Statements o f stockholders' equity
4
Statements of cash flows
5
Notes to the financial statements
6-21
Helix BioMedix, Inc.
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
2021
2020
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,163,067
$
4,873,438
Accounts receivable
466,104
433,954
Inventory
3,684
144,960
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
146,800
122,712
Total current assets
4,779,655
5,575,064
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
38,421
44,142
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
12,260
12,260
Total assets
$
4,830,336
$
5,631,466
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
23,673
$
33,624
Accrued compensation and benefits
18,682
12,147
Current portion of notes payable
-
77,090
Convertible promissory note, current portion
-
2,777,294
Accrued expenses
44,019
409,100
Total current liabilities
86,374
3,309,255
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Notes payable, less current portion
-
63,304
Deferred rent
14,055
17,969
Total liabilities
100,429
3,390,528
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares
authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares
authorized; 225,727 and 206,389 shares issued, and
224,708 and 205,370 shares outstanding, respectively
as of December 31, 2021 and 2020
49,781
49,761
Additional paid-in capital
63,061,668
59,212,402
Accumulated deficit
(58,198,196)
(56,837,879)
Treasury stock, 1,019 shares outstanding as of
December 31, 2021 and 2020
(183,346)
(183,346)
Total stockholders' equity
4,729,907
2,240,938
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,830,336
$
5,631,466
2
See accompanying notes.
Helix BioMedix, Inc.
Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
REVENUE
Licensing fees
$ 1,876,198
$ 1,708,338
Peptide and consumer product sales
497,161
127,850
Total revenue
2,373,359
1,836,188
COST OF REVENUE
Cost of peptide and consumer product sales
430,548
94,514
GROSS MARGIN
1,942,811
1,741,674
OPERATING EXPENSES
General and administrative
1,627,603
1,473,213
Marketing and business development
292,678
292,403
Research and development
1,238,940
1,017,576
Accounting, legal and professional fees
93,513
181,017
Depreciation
13,320
8,279
Total operating expenses
3,266,054
2,972,488
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(1,323,243)
(1,230,814)
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest income
655
24,150
Interest expense
(351,583)
(656,529)
Income from affiliated company
21,560
8,540
PPP loan forgiveness
292,294
-
Other expense, net
(37,074)
(623,839)
NET LOSS
$ (1,360,317)
$ (1,854,653)
See accompanying notes.
3
Helix BioMedix, Inc.
Statements o f Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)
Common Stock
Additional
TreasuryStock
Number
Paid-In
Accum ulated
Number
Stockholders'
of Shares
Am ount
Capital
Deficit
of Shares
Am ount
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2019
206,389
$
49,761
$ 58,899,992
$ (54,983,226)
(1,019)
$ (183,346)
$
3,783,181
Stock-based compensation
-
-
312,410
-
-
-
312,410
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,854,653)
-
-
(1,854,653)
Balance at December 31, 2020
206,389
49,761
59,212,402
(56,837,879)
(1,019)
(183,346)
2,240,938
Stock-based compensation
-
-
368,628
-
-
-
368,628
Conversion of debt to equity
19,337
20
3,480,638
3,480,658
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,360,317)
-
-
(1,360,317)
Balance at December 31, 2021
225,726
$
49,781
$ 63,061,668
$ (58,198,196)
(1,019)
$ (183,346)
$
4,729,907
4
See accompanying notes.
Helix BioMedix, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$ (1,360,317)
$ (1,854,653)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used
in operating activities
Depreciation expense
13,320
8,279
Stock-based compensation expense
368,628
312,410
Inventory adjustments
-
16,723
PPP loan forgiveness
(292,294)
-
Non-cash interest expense
222,706
415,871
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(32,150)
235,179
Inventory
141,276
(81,415)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(24,088)
93,279
Accounts payable
(9,951)
(26,907)
Accrued compensation and benefits
6,535
(42,083)
Accrued expenses
111,663
255,989
Net cash used in operating activities
(854,672)
(667,328)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(7,599)
(41,134)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of note payable
151,900
140,394
Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory note
-
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
151,900
140,394
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(710,371)
(568,068)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Beginning of year
4,873,438
5,441,506
End of year
$ 4,163,067
$ 4,873,438
NONCASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Common stock warrant issued with promissory note and
accrued interest to common stock
$
-
$
-
See accompanying notes 5
