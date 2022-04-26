Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Helix BioMedix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXBM   US4232875074

HELIX BIOMEDIX, INC.

(HXBM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12/28 09:31:17 am EST
12.00 USD   -51.61%
03:02pHELIX BIOMEDIX : Financial Statement
PU
2019Helix Biomedix Raises USD 5.62 Million in Debt Funding
CI
2019Helix BioMedix, Inc. announced that it has received $5.62512 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helix BioMedix : Financial Statement

04/26/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

HELIX BIOMEDIX, INC.December 31, 2021 and 2020

Unaudited

Table of Contents

PAGE

Financial Statements

Balance sheetsBalance sheets

2

Statement of operationsStatements of operations

3

Statements of stockholder equityStatements of stockholders' equity

4

Statements of cash flows

5

Notes to the financial statements

6-21

Helix BioMedix, Inc.

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

ASSETS

December 31,

2021

2020

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,163,067

$

4,873,438

Accounts receivable

466,104

433,954

Inventory

3,684

144,960

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

146,800

122,712

Total current assets

4,779,655

5,575,064

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net

38,421

44,142

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS

12,260

12,260

Total assets

$

4,830,336

$

5,631,466

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

23,673

$

33,624

Accrued compensation and benefits

18,682

12,147

Current portion of notes payable

-

77,090

Convertible promissory note, current portion

-

2,777,294

Accrued expenses

44,019

409,100

Total current liabilities

86,374

3,309,255

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Notes payable, less current portion

-

63,304

Deferred rent

14,055

17,969

Total liabilities

100,429

3,390,528

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares

authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares

authorized; 225,727 and 206,389 shares issued, and

224,708 and 205,370 shares outstanding, respectively

as of December 31, 2021 and 2020

49,781

49,761

Additional paid-in capital

63,061,668

59,212,402

Accumulated deficit

(58,198,196)

(56,837,879)

Treasury stock, 1,019 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(183,346)

(183,346)

Total stockholders' equity

4,729,907

2,240,938

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,830,336

$

5,631,466

2

See accompanying notes.

Helix BioMedix, Inc.

Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

REVENUE

Licensing fees

$ 1,876,198

$ 1,708,338

Peptide and consumer product sales

497,161

127,850

Total revenue

2,373,359

1,836,188

COST OF REVENUE

Cost of peptide and consumer product sales

430,548

94,514

GROSS MARGIN

1,942,811

1,741,674

OPERATING EXPENSES

General and administrative

1,627,603

1,473,213

Marketing and business development

292,678

292,403

Research and development

1,238,940

1,017,576

Accounting, legal and professional fees

93,513

181,017

Depreciation

13,320

8,279

Total operating expenses

3,266,054

2,972,488

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(1,323,243)

(1,230,814)

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME

Interest income

655

24,150

Interest expense

(351,583)

(656,529)

Income from affiliated company

21,560

8,540

PPP loan forgiveness

292,294

-

Other expense, net

(37,074)

(623,839)

NET LOSS

$ (1,360,317)

$ (1,854,653)

See accompanying notes.

3

Helix BioMedix, Inc.

Statements of Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)

Common Stock

Additional

TreasuryStock

Number

Paid-In

Accum ulated

Number

Stockholders'

of Shares

Am ount

Capital

Deficit

of Shares

Am ount

Equity

Balance at December 31, 2019

206,389

$

49,761

$ 58,899,992

$ (54,983,226)

(1,019)

$ (183,346)

$

3,783,181

Stock-based compensation

-

-

312,410

-

-

-

312,410

Net loss

-

-

-

(1,854,653)

-

-

(1,854,653)

Balance at December 31, 2020

206,389

49,761

59,212,402

(56,837,879)

(1,019)

(183,346)

2,240,938

Stock-based compensation

-

-

368,628

-

-

-

368,628

Conversion of debt to equity

19,337

20

3,480,638

3,480,658

Net loss

-

-

-

(1,360,317)

-

-

(1,360,317)

Balance at December 31, 2021

225,726

$

49,781

$ 63,061,668

$ (58,198,196)

(1,019)

$ (183,346)

$

4,729,907

4

See accompanying notes.

Helix BioMedix, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$ (1,360,317)

$ (1,854,653)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used

in operating activities

Depreciation expense

13,320

8,279

Stock-based compensation expense

368,628

312,410

Inventory adjustments

-

16,723

PPP loan forgiveness

(292,294)

-

Non-cash interest expense

222,706

415,871

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

(32,150)

235,179

Inventory

141,276

(81,415)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(24,088)

93,279

Accounts payable

(9,951)

(26,907)

Accrued compensation and benefits

6,535

(42,083)

Accrued expenses

111,663

255,989

Net cash used in operating activities

(854,672)

(667,328)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property and equipment

(7,599)

(41,134)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of note payable

151,900

140,394

Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory note

-

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

151,900

140,394

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(710,371)

(568,068)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Beginning of year

4,873,438

5,441,506

End of year

$ 4,163,067

$ 4,873,438

NONCASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Common stock warrant issued with promissory note and

accrued interest to common stock

$

-

$

-

See accompanying notes 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Helix BioMedix Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 19:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELIX BIOMEDIX, INC.
03:02pHELIX BIOMEDIX : Financial Statement
PU
2019Helix Biomedix Raises USD 5.62 Million in Debt Funding
CI
2019Helix BioMedix, Inc. announced that it has received $5.62512 million in funding
CI
2019Helix BioMedix, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $5.62512 million in funding
CI
2017Helix BioMedix, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2014Helix Biomedix Inc. announced that it has received $1 million in funding
CI
2014Helix Biomedix Inc. announced that it expects to receive $4.5 million in funding.
CI
2013Helix Biomedix Inc. announced that it expects to receive $4.5 million in funding.
CI
2012Helix Biomedix Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2012Helix Biomedix Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Half ..
CI
More news
Chart HELIX BIOMEDIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix BioMedix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Robin L. Carmichael President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Stephen Beatty Executive Chairman & Chief Investor Officer
Richard M. Cohen Independent Director
John F. Clifford Independent Director
Lawrence Blake Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX BIOMEDIX, INC.0.00%3
MODERNA, INC.-40.78%60 618
LONZA GROUP AG-22.27%45 827
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.07%41 975
SEAGEN INC.-10.39%25 466
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.43%19 565