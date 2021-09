Helix BioPharma : Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer

September 20, 2021

Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment

of Interim Chief Executive Officer

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO - Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's Chairman of the Board, Prof. Dr. Slawomir Majewski, will immediately assume the role of Interim CEO while the Company continues to identify and evaluate candidates.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HBP".

