Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Helix BioPharma Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBP   CA4229101098

HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP.

(HBP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/07 09:30:00 am EDT
0.2200 CAD   +7.32%
12:46pHELIX BIOPHARMA : Announces Board Resignation
PU
03/22Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Resignation of Frank Michalargias as Chief Financial Officer
CI
03/22Helix Biopharma Corp. Announces Resignation of Adam Uszpolewicz as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helix BioPharma : Announces Board Resignation

04/07/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immuno-oncology, based on its proprietary technological platform DOS47, today announced the resignation of Dr. Krzysztof Saczek from the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

"On behalf of Helix, I would like to thank Krzysztof for his service to the Company" said Mr. Artur Gabor, Chair of the Audit Committee. "The Company continues to pursue the identification of additional independent directors to fulfill the vacant director positions, and is also working to fill the CEO and CFO positions on a permanent basis," continued Mr. Gabor.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the TSX under the symbol "HBP".

For more information, please contact:

Helix BioPharma Corp.
9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205
Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9
Tel: 905-841-2300 x 233
Frank Michalargias, Chief Financial Officer
ir@helixbiopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the Company's future business, operations, research and development, including the Company's activities relating to DOS47, and statements regarding the identification and appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officers and new members of the Board of Directors. Forward-looking statements can further be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are also uncertain. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements, including financial outlooks, are intended to provide information about management's current plans and expectations regarding future operations, including without limitation, future financing requirements, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including without limitation; the risk that the Company's assumptions may prove to be incorrect; the risk that additional financing may not be obtainable in a timely manner, or at all, and that clinical trials may not commence or complete within anticipated timelines or the anticipated budget or may fail; third party suppliers of necessary services or of drug product and other materials may fail to perform or be unwilling or unable to supply the Company, which could cause delay or cancellation of the Company's research and development activities; necessary regulatory approvals may not be granted or may be withdrawn; the Company may not be able to secure necessary strategic partner support; general economic conditions, intellectual property and insurance risks; changes in business strategy or plans; and other risks and uncertainties referred to elsewhere in this news release, any of which could cause actual results to vary materially from current results or the Company's anticipated future results. Certain of these risks and uncertainties, and others affecting the Company, are more fully described in the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended July 31, 2021 under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and Helix's Annual Information Form, in particular under the headings "Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and other reports filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com from time to time. Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions, opinions and expectations of Helix's management on the date of this new release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Helix BioPharma Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696587/Helix-Announces-Board-Resignation

Disclaimer

Helix BioPharma Corp. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP.
12:46pHELIX BIOPHARMA : Announces Board Resignation
PU
03/22Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Resignation of Frank Michalargias as Chief Financial Of..
CI
03/22Helix Biopharma Corp. Announces Resignation of Adam Uszpolewicz as Director
CI
03/16HELIX BIOPHARMA : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16Helix BioPharma Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
03/16HELIX BIOPHARMA : Announces Unexpected Passing of Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board
PU
03/16Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Demise of S Slawomir Majewski, Interim Chief Executive ..
CI
03/16Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Demise of Chairman of the Board of Director S Slawomir ..
CI
03/11Helix BioPharma Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.001 million in funding
CI
02/18HELIX BIOPHARMA : Provides Corporate Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,04 M -6,42 M -6,42 M
Net Debt 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,4 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Helix BioPharma Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Photios Michalargias Chief Financial Officer
Artur Benedykt Gabor Independent Director
Ireneusz Fafara Independent Director
Krzysztof Saczek Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP.-31.67%24
MODERNA, INC.-39.12%62 315
LONZA GROUP AG-11.19%53 786
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.83%45 877
SEAGEN INC.-1.75%27 922
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-21.31%19 876