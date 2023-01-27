Advanced search
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
7.780 USD   -2.99%
Helix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
BU
01/13Helix Robotics Solutions Signs Long-Term Charter for Glomar Wave
AQ
2022Helix Robotics Solutions Expands Global Renewables Service Offerings
AQ
Helix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

01/27/2023 | 04:16pm EST
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Monday, February 20, 2023, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix's website, www.helixesg.com.

Helix will review its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via a live webcast and teleconference. The live webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor." Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the teleconference may join by dialing 1-877-207-9876 for participants in the United States or 1-212-231-2907 for international participants. The passcode is "Staffeldt." A replay of the webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor" by selecting the "Audio Archives" link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. Our services are centered toward and well positioned to facilitate global energy transition by maximizing production of remaining oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields, and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 840 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 76,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 218 M 1 218 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,02 $
Average target price 8,79 $
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.8.67%1 218
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED7.50%81 607
HALLIBURTON COMPANY4.19%37 230
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.98%31 991
NOV INC.18.72%9 742
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.11%6 210