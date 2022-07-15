Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
2.570 USD   +2.80%
Helix Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
BofA Securities Adjusts Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Target to $3 From $4.50, Maintains Underperform Rating
Analyst Predicts $150 Oil, These Newsmakers Benefit (HNRC, RIG, FTI, HLX, TGA)
Helix Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

07/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) will issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2022 results on Monday, July 25, 2022, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix's website, www.HelixESG.com.

Helix will review its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via a live webcast and teleconference. The live webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor." Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-786-6956 for participants in the United States or 1-212-231-2902 for international participants. The passcode is "Staffeldt." A replay of the webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor" by selecting the "Audio Archives" link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 673 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 36,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 379 M 379 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 93,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,50 $
Average target price 5,71 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
