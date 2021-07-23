Log in
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  
Helix Energy : Appoints T. Mitch Little as New Director

07/23/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed T. Mitch Little as a new director.

Mr. Little, 58, served as Executive Vice President – Operations for Marathon Oil Corporation (“Marathon”) (NYSE: MRO) from August 2016 until his retirement in December 2020, where he held full responsibility for all operations and development activities. Prior to such role Mr. Little served in a variety of roles of progressing leadership responsibility at Marathon, including Vice President – Conventional & Oil Sands Mining Assets, Vice President – International & Offshore Exploration & Production Operations, Managing Director – Norway, and General Manager – Worldwide Drilling & Completions. Mr. Little joined Marathon in 1986 and has over 30 years’ experience in the petroleum industry in various technical, supervisory and senior management positions. Mr. Little previously served as the Chairman of the Oilfield Energy Center, a non-profit venture dedicated to expanding awareness of subsurface hydrocarbon energy resources and supporting global stewardship in the communities that develop those resources in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

Mr. Little will serve as a Class I director whose term will expire at Helix’s next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 669 M - -
Net income 2021 -50,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 684 M 684 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 536
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,54 $
Average target price 6,04 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.8.10%919
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED30.23%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY8.73%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.65%18 224
NOV INC.2.11%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED4.60%4 299