  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
6.450 USD   -2.42%
05:35pHelix Energy : Awarded Significant Full-Field Decommissioning Contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shelf
PU
05/17Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/26HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Helix Energy : Awarded Significant Full-Field Decommissioning Contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shelf

05/30/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 21:34:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 129 M - -
Net income 2023 56,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 53,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 001 M 1 001 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 280
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,61 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.-10.43%1 001
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-16.80%63 399
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-5.55%28 235
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.25%27 246
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.27%6 151
NOV INC.-27.96%5 926
