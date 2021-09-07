Log in
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
Helix Energy : Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

09/07/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Barclays CEO

Energy-Power

Conference

September 8, 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility and their respective effects and results, our protocols and plans, our current work continuing, the spot market, our spending and cost reduction plans and our ability to manage changes; our strategy; any statements regarding visibility and future utilization; any projections of financial items; any statements regarding future operations expenditures; any statements regarding the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding our ability to enter into, renew and/or perform commercial contracts; any statements concerning developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the results and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions by governments, customers, suppliers and partners with respect thereto; market conditions; results from acquired properties; demand for our services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities including recent regulatory initiatives by the new U.S. administration; operating hazards and delays, which include delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; our ultimate ability to realize current backlog; employee management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; volatility of oil and gas prices and other risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by the securities laws.

Social Media

From time to time we provide information about Helix on social media, including:

Twitter: @Helix_ESG

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/helix-energy-solutions-group

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HelixEnergySolutionsGroup

Instagram: www.instagram.com/helixenergysolutions

HELIX COMPANY OVERVIEW

Helix Energy Solutions provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations

  • Exposure to the full energy value chain: Oil & Gas to Renewables
  • Oil & Gas services cover the lifecycle of a field and are critical to maximizing production economics
  • Expanding Renewables services where we currently offer trenching, site clearance, and subsea support

Three reportable business segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities

Liquidity1 of $416 million as of June 30, 2021, net debt2 of $21 million and contract backlog of $291 million

Subsea Services Alliance with Schlumberger provides integrated equipment and services for subsea well intervention

Business Mix4

Revenue

Gross Profit

9%

32%

Well Intervention

15% $325

$17

Robotics

million

million

Production Facilities

76% 63% 5%

  • Liquidity is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents plus available capacity under the Company's credit facility less restricted cash, if any
  • Net debt is calculated as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
    3 As of June 30, 2021
    4 Based on the six months ended June 30, 2021; Percentages exclude eliminations and other expenses

Global Operations3

1,501 employees worldwide and primarily operates in the Gulf of Mexico,

Brazil, North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions

7

Well Intervention

2

ROV Support

42

Remotely Operated

Vessels

Vessels

Vehicles (ROV)

Seven dedicated well

Two dedicated ROV

42 work class ROVs

intervention vessels

support vessels

10

10 Intervention

4

Trenching

4

Regional Offices

Systems

Systems

Houston, Texas, USA (HQ)

Six intervention riser

I-Trencher cutting

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

systems, three subsea

trencher and three jet

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

intervention lubricators,

trenching systems

Singapore

and one riserless

openwater abandonment module

3

HELIX COMPANY OVERVIEW

  • World's leading provider of both well intervention and subsea robotics technologies to offshore energy industry
  • Pioneer and established leader in rigless offshore well intervention with track record of 1,540 wells and over 30 years of global experience
  • Leading provider of well intervention solutions with a competitive advantage
  • Large and growing addressable market in both well intervention and robotics
  • Industry-leading,built-for-purpose fleet that can be mobilized worldwide
  • Experienced and highly skilled workforce
  • Strong robotics franchise with deepwater ROV track record in oil & gas, renewable energy, subsea mining, and specialty services that spans over 25 years
  • Strong culture of innovation, with best in class operations and technology portfolio
  • Core Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) values with proven track record
  • Comprehensive array of solutions offered via strategic alliance with Schlumberger
  • Our core offerings represent sustainable solutions, and our ability to help our customers achieve ESG successes provides long-term value to Helix shareholders

WHY CHOOSE HELIX?

Why Helix?

  • Market leader in Well Intervention and Robotics/Trenching
  • Riser-basedand riserless intervention capabilities
  • Increasing contribution of offshore renewables market
  • Geographically diverse scope of operations
  • Blue-chipcustomers
  • Purpose-built,advanced fleet
  • Integrated offerings

Why focus on Well Intervention and

Robotics/Trenching

  • Low F&D cost for enhanced reserves
  • Extended well life via intervention defers cessation of production and P&A spend
  • P&A is regulatory driven; demand should increase over time
  • Demand for a more cost-effective, solution to rigs
  • Robotics is essential for credible quality performance in deep-water operations
  • Expanding renewables market

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 654 M - -
Net income 2021 -57,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 568 M 568 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 536
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.-10.24%568
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.68%39 282
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.08%19 188
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.72%17 961
NOV INC.-5.68%5 060
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED20.50%4 470