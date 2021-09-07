Helix Energy : Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility and their respective effects and results, our protocols and plans, our current work continuing, the spot market, our spending and cost reduction plans and our ability to manage changes; our strategy; any statements regarding visibility and future utilization; any projections of financial items; any statements regarding future operations expenditures; any statements regarding the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding our ability to enter into, renew and/or perform commercial contracts; any statements concerning developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the results and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions by governments, customers, suppliers and partners with respect thereto; market conditions; results from acquired properties; demand for our services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities including recent regulatory initiatives by the new U.S. administration; operating hazards and delays, which include delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; our ultimate ability to realize current backlog; employee management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; volatility of oil and gas prices and other risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by the securities laws.
Helix Energy Solutions provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations
Exposure to the full energy value chain: Oil & Gas to Renewables
Oil & Gas services cover the lifecycle of a field and are critical to maximizing production economics
Expanding Renewables services where we currently offer trenching, site clearance, and subsea support
Three reportable business segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities
Liquidity1 of $416 million as of June 30, 2021, net debt2 of $21 million and contract backlog of $291 million
Subsea Services Alliance with Schlumberger provides integrated equipment and services for subsea well intervention
Business Mix4
Revenue
Gross Profit
9%
32%
Well Intervention
15% $325
$17
Robotics
million
million
Production Facilities
76% 63%5%
Liquidity is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents plus available capacity under the Company's credit facility less restricted cash, if any
Net debt is calculated as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3 As of June 30, 2021 4 Based on the six months ended June 30, 2021; Percentages exclude eliminations and other expenses
3
Global Operations3
1,501 employees worldwide and primarily operates in the Gulf of Mexico,
Brazil, North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions
7
Well Intervention
2
ROV Support
42
Remotely Operated
Vessels
Vessels
Vehicles (ROV)
Seven dedicated well
Two dedicated ROV
42 work class ROVs
intervention vessels
support vessels
10
10 Intervention
4
Trenching
4
Regional Offices
Systems
Systems
Houston, Texas, USA (HQ)
Six intervention riser
I-Trencher cutting
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
systems, three subsea
trencher and three jet
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
intervention lubricators,
trenching systems
Singapore
and one riserless
openwater abandonment module
3
HELIX COMPANY OVERVIEW
World's leading provider of both well intervention and subsea robotics technologies to offshore energy industry
Pioneer and established leader in rigless offshore well intervention with track record of 1,540 wells and over 30 years of global experience
Leading provider of well intervention solutions with a competitive advantage
Large and growing addressable market in both well intervention and robotics
Industry-leading,built-for-purpose fleet that can be mobilized worldwide
Experienced and highly skilled workforce
Strong robotics franchise with deepwater ROV track record in oil & gas, renewable energy, subsea mining, and specialty services that spans over 25 years
Strong culture of innovation, with best in class operations and technology portfolio
Core Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) values with proven track record
Comprehensive array of solutions offered via strategic alliance with Schlumberger
Our core offerings represent sustainable solutions, and our ability to help our customers achieve ESG successes provides long-term value to Helix shareholders
4
WHY CHOOSE HELIX?
Why Helix?
Market leader in Well Intervention and Robotics/Trenching
