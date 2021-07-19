Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helix Energy : Celebrates 15 Years on the New York Stock Exchange

07/19/2021 | 11:56am EDT
Disclaimer

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 669 M - -
Net income 2021 -50,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 671 M 671 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 536
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,45 $
Average target price 6,04 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.5.95%919
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED27.67%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.14%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.20%18 224
NOV INC.-0.80%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED5.86%4 299