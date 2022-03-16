Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helix Energy Solutions Announces Contract Extension for Decommissioning Project in Brazil

03/16/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that Trident Energy do Brasil Ltda. (Trident Energy) has exercised their option to extend the field decommissioning contract previously awarded by an additional 12 months. The project, located offshore Brazil in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin, is expected to commence in late 2022 for a period of two years with multiple options to extend.

Helix will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel either the Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10k Intervention Riser System, project management and engineering services and, in conjunction with Helix’s Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased that Trident Energy has extended this major field decommissioning contract. This is another indication of an improving market for our global well intervention services and aligns well with our recent charter extensions of the Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2.” The Siem Helix 1 charter was extended into the first quarter 2025 and the Siem Helix 2 charter was extended into the first quarter 2027.

Trident Energy owns and operates four platforms in the Campos Basin, and its Brazil operations are part of a global organization backed by Warburg Pincus with a stated focus on operating and redeveloping mid-life oil and gas assets.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

For more information about Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE: HLX), please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

For more information about the Subsea Services Alliance, please visit our website at www.subseaservicesalliance.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
04:19pHelix Energy Solutions Announces Contract Extension for Decommissioning Project in Braz..
BU
03/11Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event
BU
03/09New agreement in place for the WIV "Siem Helix 1" and WIV "Siem Helix 2"
AQ
03/07Piper Sandler Adjusts Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Target to $6.30 From $5.60, Ma..
MT
02/25HELIX ENERGY : Robotics Solutions Charters Jones Act-Compliant Vessel
PU
02/24HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22HELIX ENERGY : Press Release of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. dated February 21, 2022..
PU
02/22HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
02/22Helix Energy Solutions Group Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Increases
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 680 M - -
Net income 2022 -77,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 51,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 701 M 701 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float -
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,62 $
Average target price 5,76 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.48.08%701
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.09%55 097
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY44.93%33 243
HALLIBURTON COMPANY52.16%31 270
NOV INC.42.58%7 586
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-14.68%3 989