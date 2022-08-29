Helix Energy Solutions Secures Further Production and P&A Work with Acquired Leases in Gulf of Mexico

Ownership in and operation of Thunder Hawk Field bolsters decommissioning work and end-of-life reserves as part of Helix’s Energy Transition model

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Deepwater Abandonment Alternatives, Inc. (“DAA”) has acquired from MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (“MP GOM”), a joint venture controlled by Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA, all of MP GOM’s 62.5% interest in Mississippi Canyon Block 734, comprised of three wells and related subsea infrastructure, collectively known as the Thunder Hawk Field. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Helix receives the benefit of ownership of MP GOM’s interest, with a November 1, 2021 effective date purchase price adjustment resulting in nominal cash paid by MP GOM at closing, in exchange for the assumption of MP GOM’s abandonment obligations at the Thunder Hawk Field. In addition to anticipated future production revenue, DAA will operate the Thunder Hawk Field with Helix eventually expected to perform the required plug and abandonment operations.

Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, stated, “This acquisition furthers Helix’s Energy Transition business model by taking on decommissioning obligations in exchange for production revenues. We have long communicated our unique position as a qualified offshore field operator that can also assume and efficiently discharge decommissioning obligations. We continue to pursue opportunities that enable us to enhance and extend the life of existing reserves and safely perform the related decommissioning of the infrastructure, in transactions that allow producers to remove non-core assets from their balance sheets. Following on from the past successful acquisition of our Droshky properties, we are excited to build upon this model with the acquired interest in the Thunder Hawk Field.”

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit www.helixesg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding the Thunder Hawk transaction, the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility and their respective effects and results, protocols and plans, current work continuing, the spot market, the ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions; spending and cost reduction plans and the ability to manage changes; strategy; any statements regarding visibility and future utilization; any projections of financial items; any statements regarding future operations expenditures; any statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives for future operations; any statements regarding the ability to enter into, renew and/or perform commercial contracts; any statements concerning developments; any statements regarding ESG initiatives; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the results and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions by governments, customers, suppliers and partners with respect thereto; market conditions; results from acquired properties; demand for services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities; operating hazards and delays, which include delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; the ability to secure and realize backlog; the effectiveness of ESG initiatives and disclosures; human capital management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; volatility of oil and gas prices and other risks described from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including those most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by law.

