  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
Helix Energy : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

05/24/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2021. Three proposals, as described in the Proxy Statement dated April 6, 2021, were voted upon at the meeting. The following is a brief description of the matters voted upon and the final voting results:

Election of Director Nominees.

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

Amerino Gatti

105,576,725

17,577,829

¾

12,774,468

Owen Kratz

121,540,605

1,613,949

¾

12,774,468

Each of the directors received the affirmative vote of a plurality (as well as a majority) of the shares cast and were elected as Class II directors to the Company's board of directors to serve a three-year term expiring at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2024 or, if at a later date, until their respective successor is elected and qualified.

Proposal to ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

135,311,169

579,105

38,748

¾

This proposal received a majority of the votes cast; accordingly, our shareholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

Approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the 2020 compensation of our named executive officers.

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

121,178,593

1,684,514

291,447

12,774,468

This proposal received a majority of the votes cast; accordingly, our shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the 2020 compensation of our named executive officers.

Disclaimer

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
