Helix Energy : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2021. Three proposals, as described in the Proxy Statement dated April 6, 2021, were voted upon at the meeting. The following is a brief description of the matters voted upon and the final voting results:

● Election of Director Nominees.

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Amerino Gatti 105,576,725 17,577,829 ¾ 12,774,468 Owen Kratz 121,540,605 1,613,949 ¾ 12,774,468

Each of the directors received the affirmative vote of a plurality (as well as a majority) of the shares cast and were elected as Class II directors to the Company's board of directors to serve a three-year term expiring at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2024 or, if at a later date, until their respective successor is elected and qualified.

● Proposal to ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 135,311,169 579,105 38,748 ¾

This proposal received a majority of the votes cast; accordingly, our shareholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

● Approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the 2020 compensation of our named executive officers.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 121,178,593 1,684,514 291,447 12,774,468

This proposal received a majority of the votes cast; accordingly, our shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the 2020 compensation of our named executive officers.