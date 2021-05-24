Helix Energy : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)
05/24/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2021. Three proposals, as described in the Proxy Statement dated April 6, 2021, were voted upon at the meeting. The following is a brief description of the matters voted upon and the final voting results:
Election of Director Nominees.
Director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Amerino Gatti
105,576,725
17,577,829
12,774,468
Owen Kratz
121,540,605
1,613,949
12,774,468
Each of the directors received the affirmative vote of a plurality (as well as a majority) of the shares cast and were elected as Class II directors to the Company's board of directors to serve a three-year term expiring at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2024 or, if at a later date, until their respective successor is elected and qualified.
Proposal to ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
135,311,169
579,105
38,748
This proposal received a majority of the votes cast; accordingly, our shareholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.
Approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the 2020 compensation of our named executive officers.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
121,178,593
1,684,514
291,447
12,774,468
This proposal received a majority of the votes cast; accordingly, our shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the 2020 compensation of our named executive officers.
