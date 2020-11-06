Log in
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Event

11/06/2020 | 04:16pm EST

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America 2020 Virtual Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 727 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,58 M - -
Net Debt 2020 83,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -88,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 399 M 399 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 94,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,29 $
Last Close Price 2,66 $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 98,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Transier Chairman
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.-72.38%399
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-61.39%21 604
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-48.63%11 112
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-38.63%10 788
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-1.14%5 268
DIALOG GROUP10.14%5 210
