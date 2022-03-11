Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event

03/11/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Piper Sandler 22nd Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Waldorf Astoria on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Any investor presentation provided during the conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
04:16pHelix to Participate in Upcoming Event
BU
03/09New agreement in place for the WIV "Siem Helix 1" and WIV "Siem Helix 2"
AQ
03/07Piper Sandler Adjusts Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Target to $6.30 From $5.60, Ma..
MT
02/25HELIX ENERGY : Robotics Solutions Charters Jones Act-Compliant Vessel
PU
02/24HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22HELIX ENERGY : Press Release of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. dated February 21, 2022..
PU
02/22HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
02/22Helix Energy Solutions Group Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Increases
MT
02/22HELIX ENERGY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 666 M - -
Net income 2022 -74,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 51,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 805 M 805 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float -
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,31 $
Average target price 5,76 $
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.70.19%805
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.10%60 907
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY52.70%35 026
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.94%34 101
NOV INC.61.70%8 603
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-2.73%4 582