Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida at the 1 Hotel South Beach on Wednesday November 16, 2022, and Thursday November 17, 2022.

Any investor presentation provided during the conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. Our services are centered toward and well positioned to facilitate global energy transition by maximizing production of remaining oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields, and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005321/en/