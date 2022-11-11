Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
6.860 USD   +1.78%
04:16pHelix to Participate in Upcoming Event
BU
11/02Insider Sell: Helix Energy Solutions Group
MT
11/02Helix Energy Solutions Awarded Well Decommissioning Project from Shell Brasil
AQ
Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event

11/11/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida at the 1 Hotel South Beach on Wednesday November 16, 2022, and Thursday November 17, 2022.

Any investor presentation provided during the conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. Our services are centered toward and well positioned to facilitate global energy transition by maximizing production of remaining oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields, and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 839 M - -
Net income 2022 -87,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 76,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 023 M 1 023 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,74 $
Average target price 8,21 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.110.90%1 023
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED77.30%75 295
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.95%34 333
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.65%30 625
NOV INC.68.93%8 991
TECHNIPFMC PLC96.45%5 192