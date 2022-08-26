Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the upcoming following events:

Barclays’ CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Pickering Energy Partners' Annual Energy Conference, TE&MFest in Austin, Texas at the Austin Marriott Downtown Hotel on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Any investor presentation provided during the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

