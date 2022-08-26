Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLX   US42330P1075

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

(HLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
4.390 USD   -2.23%
04:16pHelix to Participate in Upcoming Events
BU
05:29aHelix Robotics Solutions Awarded Well Abandonment and Decommissioning Work Offshore Thailand
AQ
08/23Helix Robotics Solutions Announces Five Year Charter Extensions for Grand Canyon II & III Vessels
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

08/26/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the upcoming following events:

  • Barclays’ CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
  • Pickering Energy Partners' Annual Energy Conference, TE&MFest in Austin, Texas at the Austin Marriott Downtown Hotel on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Any investor presentation provided during the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 768 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 83,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 681 M 681 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,49 $
Average target price 6,15 $
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Transier Chairman
Leigh Beck Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.43.91%681
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.12%56 816
HALLIBURTON COMPANY39.35%28 904
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.76%26 963
NOV INC.40.00%7 451
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.58%3 992