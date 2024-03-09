Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming events:

Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Waldorf Astoria on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2024 NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day on Thursday, March 21, 2024

Any investor presentation provided during the events will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations. Our services are key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

