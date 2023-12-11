Official HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. press release

Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) acted as a Co-Manager on the $300,000,000 offering of 9.750% senior notes due 2029 for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) which closed on December 1, 2023.

