Helix Exploration PLC - exploration company focused on the commercial development and monetisation of a non-hydrocarbon associated helium rich gas structure in the Ingomar Dome located in central Montana - Reports maiden results for the six months to March 31. Pretax loss is GBP713,000. No revenue, while expenses total GBP713,000. Basic & dilutive earnings per share is 4.66 pence.

"We expect the next six months to be an incredibly busy period of growth and we look forward to drill testing the Ingomar Dome Project and Rudyard Project with a drilling campaign in Q3 2024. We will provide the market and our shareholders with updates on results of drilling, flow tests and updated economic model as exploration and appraisal progress on the two project areas. We continue to work towards our goal of first gas flow before the close of 2025."

Current stock price: 20.49 pence

12-month change: up 97%

