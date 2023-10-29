Helix Resources Ltd. announced the appointment of highly experienced director and corporate finance executive, Mr. Emmanuel Correia to the Board as a non-executive director, effective 1 November 2023. The appointment of Mr. Correia is part of Helix Resources? board and management transition plan which was devised to ensure strategic continuity focusing on the Company?s key stakeholder relationships, its regional and advanced copper prospects while also enhancing the early-stage exploration experience of the Board.

Mr. Correia is a highly credentialed director with over 25 years? public company and corporate finance experience. He has extensive capital markets experience having managed numerous capital raisings and IPOs for junior ASXlisted companies, as well as providing critical services such as corporate strategy, M&A and governance advice.

He was a founding director of broking and advisory firm Peloton Capital and Peloton Advisory and was also a founder of Cardrona Capital which specialised in providing advisory services to the small/mid cap market in Australia before being acquired by a UK-backed private advisory firm seeking expanded capabilities in Australia. He is currently a director of several resources-focused public companies, including BPM Minerals, Pantera Minerals and Top End Energy.