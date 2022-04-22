Helixmith : has announced that it was granted a Chinese patent for the c-Met-activating antib…

April 12, 2022 - VM507 is a humanized antibody that can activate c-Met, a receptor for hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). It acts similarly to the HGF protein, inducing activities such as preventing apoptosis and promoting angiogenesis, and can be delivered via systemic or local injection. This antibody candidate has a significant potential to be developed as a therapeutic agent because it is a humanized antibody with low possibility of immunogenicity and much longer in vivo half-life than recombinant HGF protein.

VM507 has been shown to be effective at treating a wide range of disorders based on its ability to repair damaged cells or tissues and prevent fibrosis. Investigation conducted in cooperation with Boramae Hospital in Seoul has proven that VM507 inhibits inflammation, prevents apoptosis, and improves fibrosic condition in various models of kidney disease, including chronic kidney disease, acute renal failure, and immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Helixmith plans to initiate clinical trials targeting kidney failure and kidney disease in 2023.

Helixmith CTOSeungshin Yu stated, "With VM507-related patents registered in the US, Europe, Japan, and now China, it is clear that Helixmith's antibody technology is globally recognized. We are working to start clinical trials of VM507 based on its multifaceted efficacy for kidney disease. We also expect development of VM507 into a therapeutic agent for more than just renal disorders. Its projected applications include treatments for manifold symptoms of ischemic and neurodegenerative diseases, including strokes, foot ulcers, and retinal neovascularization. As a platform drug that can be applied to multiple conditions, with new indications being continuously added, it is poised to become a blockbuster."