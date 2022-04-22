Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Helixmith Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    A084990   KR7084990001

HELIXMITH CO., LTD

(A084990)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-21
19700.00 KRW   -1.99%
05:49pHELIXMITH : has announced that it was granted a Chinese patent for the c-Met-activating antib…
PU
03/15HELIXMITH : Paper Reporting Results from Helixmith's Phase 3 Gene Therapy Trial for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy …
PU
03/14Paper Reporting Results from Helixmith's Phase 3 Gene Therapy Trial for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy was One of the Top-10 Most-Downloaded Articles in Clinical and Translational Science
CI
Summary 
Summary

Helixmith : has announced that it was granted a Chinese patent for the c-Met-activating antib…

04/22/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
본문

April 12, 2022 - VM507 is a humanized antibody that can activate c-Met, a receptor for hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). It acts similarly to the HGF protein, inducing activities such as preventing apoptosis and promoting angiogenesis, and can be delivered via systemic or local injection. This antibody candidate has a significant potential to be developed as a therapeutic agent because it is a humanized antibody with low possibility of immunogenicity and much longer in vivo half-life than recombinant HGF protein.

VM507 has been shown to be effective at treating a wide range of disorders based on its ability to repair damaged cells or tissues and prevent fibrosis. Investigation conducted in cooperation with Boramae Hospital in Seoul has proven that VM507 inhibits inflammation, prevents apoptosis, and improves fibrosic condition in various models of kidney disease, including chronic kidney disease, acute renal failure, and immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Helixmith plans to initiate clinical trials targeting kidney failure and kidney disease in 2023.

Helixmith CTOSeungshin Yu stated, "With VM507-related patents registered in the US, Europe, Japan, and now China, it is clear that Helixmith's antibody technology is globally recognized. We are working to start clinical trials of VM507 based on its multifaceted efficacy for kidney disease. We also expect development of VM507 into a therapeutic agent for more than just renal disorders. Its projected applications include treatments for manifold symptoms of ischemic and neurodegenerative diseases, including strokes, foot ulcers, and retinal neovascularization. As a platform drug that can be applied to multiple conditions, with new indications being continuously added, it is poised to become a blockbuster."

Disclaimer

Helixmith Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,77 B 0,00 B 0,00 B
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 136 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 816 B 655 M 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 245x
EV / Sales 2023 236x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart HELIXMITH CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Helixmith Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIXMITH CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19 700,00 KRW
Average target price 26 528,93 KRW
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Managers and Directors
Sun-Young Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Shin Yoo Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director, Head-R&D
Won-Ho Park President & Head-Business Management
Dae-Rae No Independent Director
Chas Bountra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIXMITH CO., LTD-13.22%671
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.20%80 056
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.81%75 158
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.28%71 717
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.32%43 599
BIONTECH SE-42.65%35 854