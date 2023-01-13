Automotive supplier Hella significantly increases sales and operating profit

LIPPSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Hella has jumped in sales and operating profit in the first half of its short fiscal year 2022/2023. In the months between June and November, Group revenue increased by 25.7 percent year-on-year to 3.8 billion euros, the MDax-listed headlamp specialist announced in Lippstadt on Friday. The Group benefited from increased production capacity for lighting products and greater demand in the electronics business.

Adjusted for special effects, the operating result (adjusted EBIT) was 202 million euros, which is almost 30 percent more than a year earlier. The Board of Management maintained its forecast. At the turn of the year, Hella had changed its fiscal year to the calendar year.