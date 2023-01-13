Advanced search
01:25:27 2023-01-13
80.70 EUR   +0.25%
Automotive supplier Hella significantly increases sales and operating profit

01/13/2023 | 01:25am EST

01/13/2023 | 01:25am EST
LIPPSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Hella has jumped in sales and operating profit in the first half of its short fiscal year 2022/2023. In the months between June and November, Group revenue increased by 25.7 percent year-on-year to 3.8 billion euros, the MDax-listed headlamp specialist announced in Lippstadt on Friday. The Group benefited from increased production capacity for lighting products and greater demand in the electronics business.

Adjusted for special effects, the operating result (adjusted EBIT) was 202 million euros, which is almost 30 percent more than a year earlier. The Board of Management maintained its forecast. At the turn of the year, Hella had changed its fiscal year to the calendar year./ngu/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 400 M 8 004 M 8 004 M
Net income 2023 379 M 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2023 46,0 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 1,18%
Capitalization 8 944 M 9 675 M 9 675 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 35 643
Free-Float 16,8%
Managers and Directors
Michel Favre President, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Legal
Ulric Bernard Schäferbarthold MD-Finance, Controlling & Information Technology
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tatjana Bengsch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Rupertus Kneiser Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA5.85%9 675
DENSO CORPORATION1.93%37 650
APTIV PLC6.60%26 900
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.97%17 797
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.48%16 163
CONTINENTAL AG19.15%14 063