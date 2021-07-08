European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

July 8 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday, with cyclical sectors such as miners, automakers, and banks leading the declines, as global mood soured on economic recovery worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.1%, on course for its biggest one-day selloff in nearly three weeks, after Asian markets tumbled on concerns about China's recovery and tighter regulation on technology companies.

Euro zone banks were down 2.3% as government bond yields extended their slide. Falling interest rates dent lenders' profitability, narrowing the gap between what they charge borrowers and pay depositors.

Miners, acutely sensitive to the health of the Chinese economy since it is the top metals consumer, were down 2.3% and automakers fell about 1.9%.

"We've seen economic data from China starting to show slowing growth momentum. That's important for Europe, for countries such as Germany which has a big exports sector that depends on what's happening in China and more broadly Asia," said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank.

"Investors are feeling more concerned about growth outlook even as we're still reopening."

Dutch technology investor Prosus, which has a 29% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent, fell 2.4% as the sector came under pressure globally.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is widely expected to set its inflation target at 2% in a policy review later in the day, ditching its current formula of "below but close to 2%".

Investors will be watching for clues to whether the ECB will be willing to let inflation overshoot amid concerns that faster price rises will hamper economic recovery.

While all the major European sectors were lower, stocks that are less sensitive to economic growth like real estate and healthcare stocks posted smaller losses.

German automotive lighting group Hella slipped 2.4% after brakes maker Knorr-Bremse dropped plans to acquire a 60% stake in the company. Knorr-Bremse shares jumped 7.1%.

Remote connectivity software specialist Teamviewer tumbled 13.2% on reporting weaker-than-expected billings growth in the second quarter.

British food delivery company Deliveroo rose 4.3% after it posted 88% jump in orders during the June quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)