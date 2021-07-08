Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns

07/08/2021 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 eyes worst day in three weeks

* Miners, automaker fall more than 2%

* Teamviewer plunges on weak Q2 billings growth

July 8 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday, with cyclical sectors such as miners, automakers, and banks leading the declines, as global mood soured on economic recovery worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.1%, on course for its biggest one-day selloff in nearly three weeks, after Asian markets tumbled on concerns about China's recovery and tighter regulation on technology companies.

Euro zone banks were down 2.3% as government bond yields extended their slide. Falling interest rates dent lenders' profitability, narrowing the gap between what they charge borrowers and pay depositors.

Miners, acutely sensitive to the health of the Chinese economy since it is the top metals consumer, were down 2.3% and automakers fell about 1.9%.

"We've seen economic data from China starting to show slowing growth momentum. That's important for Europe, for countries such as Germany which has a big exports sector that depends on what's happening in China and more broadly Asia," said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank.

"Investors are feeling more concerned about growth outlook even as we're still reopening."

Dutch technology investor Prosus, which has a 29% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent, fell 2.4% as the sector came under pressure globally.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is widely expected to set its inflation target at 2% in a policy review later in the day, ditching its current formula of "below but close to 2%".

Investors will be watching for clues to whether the ECB will be willing to let inflation overshoot amid concerns that faster price rises will hamper economic recovery.

While all the major European sectors were lower, stocks that are less sensitive to economic growth like real estate and healthcare stocks posted smaller losses.

German automotive lighting group Hella slipped 2.4% after brakes maker Knorr-Bremse dropped plans to acquire a 60% stake in the company. Knorr-Bremse shares jumped 7.1%.

Remote connectivity software specialist Teamviewer tumbled 13.2% on reporting weaker-than-expected billings growth in the second quarter.

British food delivery company Deliveroo rose 4.3% after it posted 88% jump in orders during the June quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC 3.56% 331.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA -1.94% 56.76 Delayed Quote.9.41%
KNORR-BREMSE AG 5.94% 95.68 Delayed Quote.-19.14%
PROSUS N.V. -2.76% 77.94 Real-time Quote.-9.30%
TEAMVIEWER AG -12.97% 28.11 Delayed Quote.-26.31%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.88% 548.5 End-of-day quote.-2.75%
All news about HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
04:50aEuropean stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns
RE
12:27aKNORR BREMSE  : Abandons Plan To Snap Up 60% Stake In Germany's Hella
MT
07/07PRESS RELEASE  : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing th..
DJ
07/07DGAP-ADHOC  : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the a..
DJ
07/01HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO  : Sell rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
06/30HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO  : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/29Sharp rise in European sentiment helps stocks higher
RE
06/29Hella attracts interest from Faurecia, Plastic Omnium -sources
RE
06/29Knorr Bremse says interested in buying 60% stake in Hella
RE
06/29HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO  : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 380 M 7 526 M 7 526 M
Net income 2021 281 M 332 M 332 M
Net Debt 2021 35,4 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 6 431 M 7 585 M 7 587 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 36 351
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 57,88 €
Average target price 55,74 €
Spread / Average Target -3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Breidenbach President, CEO, Head-Legal & Compliance
Ulric Bernard Schäferbarthold MD-Finance, Controlling & Information Technology
Klaus Kühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Willing Chief Information Officer
Manuel Frenzel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA9.41%7 596
DENSO CORPORATION21.73%54 421
APTIV PLC20.96%42 130
CONTINENTAL AG-1.08%30 575
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.25.62%28 451
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.57%23 908