    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
  Report
02:09 2022-09-30 pm EDT
67.95 EUR   +1.87%
01:31pHella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : AGM approves all agenda items with a large majority
EQ
09/29HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
09/29HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: AGM approves all agenda items with a large majority

09/30/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
EQS-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: AGM approves all agenda items with a large majority

30.09.2022 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lippstadt, 30 September 2022

 

 

Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

  • Dividend of € 0.49 per share approved for the fiscal year 2021/2022; total distribution amount at € 54 million
  • Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart takes over as Chairman of the Shareholder Committee; Andreas Renschler becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Judith Buss will chair the Audit Committee in future
  • HELLA CEO Michel Favre: "Business development and record order intake show: HELLA's business model is robust and positioned for the future".

The shareholders of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA approved all items on the agenda with a large majority at today's Annual General Meeting. Among other things, it was decided to pay a dividend of € 0.49 per share for the fiscal year 2021/2022. The total distribution to the shareholders thus amounts to about € 54 million. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting followed the election proposals for the Shareholder Committee and the Supervisory Board. In meetings following the Annual General Meeting, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart was elected Chairman of the Shareholder Committee and Andreas Renschler was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. On the Supervisory Board, Judith Buss will chair the Audit Committee.

In his speech at the Annual General Meeting, HELLA CEO Michel Favre looked back on the past fiscal year: "In view of the extremely adverse market environment, we can be satisfied with our business performance," he emphasised. The company's consolidated sales, for example, fell only slightly by 0.8 percent to € 6.3 billion, while global light vehicle production slumped by a good nine percent. The adjusted EBIT margin was 4.4 percent. "We have thus significantly outperformed the market and achieved a solid financial result. At the same time, we won a large number of high-volume customer projects and achieved a record order intake of € 10 billion in the automotive business alone. This shows: Our business model is robust and positioned for the future”, said Michel Favre.

After the Annual General Meeting was held in purely virtual form in the past two years due to the Corona pandemic, it was held again this year as a physical event at the company's headquarters in Lippstadt. At the time of the vote, 91.82 percent of the share capital was represented. In total, around 150 shareholders and other guests attended this year's Annual General Meeting.

The individual voting results as well as the speech of the Chairman of the HELLA Management Board will be found on the company's homepage in the Investor Relations section at Annual General Meeting 2022.

 

Note: You can also find this text and suitable images in our press database at: www.hella.com/press

About HELLA

HELLA is a listed, internationally positioned automotive supplier operating under the umbrella brand FORVIA. Within this factual group, HELLA stands for high-performance lighting technology and automotive electronics. At the same time, the company covers a broad service and product portfolio for the spare parts and workshop business as well as for manufacturers of special vehicles with its Business Group Lifecycle Solutions. HELLA has 36,000 employees at more than 125 locations worldwide and generated consolidated sales of € 6.3 billion in the fiscal year 2021/2022.

About FORVIA

FORVIA comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 300 industrial sites and 77 R&D centers, 150,000 people, including more than 35,000 engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of six Business Groups with 24 product lines, and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMS worldwide. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen.
www.forvia.com

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Markus Richter      HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Company Spokesperson    Rixbecker Straße 75
Tel.: +49 (0)2941 38-7545    59552 Lippstadt / Germany
Markus.Richter@forvia.com     www.hella.com


30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
WKN: A13SX2, A3E5DP
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1454779

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454779  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
