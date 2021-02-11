Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets

02/11/2021 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets

11.02.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets

- CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach: "Our attractive product portfolio is the basis for us to grow more strongly than the market"

- Medium-term targets: annual sales growth of five to ten percent; adjusted EBIT margin of at least eight percent

- Continued large investments in future themes such as electromobility, automated driving, digital light and software

- Strengthening competitiveness through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments

Lippstadt, 11 February 2021. The global automotive supplier HELLA is sticking to its medium-term targets despite the increasingly challenging market environment. The company confirmed this during its virtual Capital Markets Day yesterday in front of around 70 analysts and investors. Specifically, the company expects to achieve an annual sales growth of five to ten percent and a profitability level (adjusted EBIT) of at least eight percent over the next few years. The lighting and electronics expert will continue to invest heavily in future themes such as electromobility, autonomous driving, digital light and software. At the same time, the company's competitiveness will be strengthened further through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments. With these strategic guidelines, HELLA considers itself well equipped to continue to outperform the market in the future and to further expand its own position.

Continued large investments in future themes such as electromobility, automated driving, digital light and software

"Despite the many challenges in the industry in general, our strategy is and remains intact. We have a solid, sustainable business model. Our attractive product portfolio is the basis for our aim to continue outperforming the market," said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, in his strategic outlook. "After all, we offer customised solutions for the mobility of tomorrow. In particular, we will continue to consistently make large investments in key trend areas such as electromobility, autonomous driving, digital light and software. Together with clear cost and efficiency management, these are the decisive catalysts with which we want to achieve our goals despite the market challenges."

Accordingly, the main driver of sales growth is good strategic alignment along key automotive market trends. In recent months, HELLA has started series production for numerous key automotive technologies, including 77 GHz radar sensors, battery electronics for high and low-voltage applications, steering electronics and SSL100 lighting technology, and has acquired numerous large-volume orders. In addition, HELLA has also further strengthened its good position in the largest, and thus so important, Chinese market via new partnerships and by expanding business activities with local automotive manufacturers.

Strengthening competitiveness through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments

At the Capital Markets Day, HELLA also provided an outlook for future market developments. According to this forecast, global vehicle production is currently recovering somewhat faster than expected. Nevertheless, even in 2025, the global market volume remains significantly below the planning assumptions made before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As an organisation, we have handled the coronavirus pandemic stress test well so far. But going forward, the market environment is not going to get any easier. In the short term, we have to steer the company in an extremely volatile market, which is currently burdened further by semiconductor bottlenecks, while in the medium term it will take several years before we see production figures return to pre-crisis levels. At the same time, the automotive industry is currently undergoing the largest transformation process in its history," highlighted HELLA CFO Bernard Schäferbarthold. "However, even in this environment, we have the potential to significantly outperform the market in the medium term. This is based not least on making sustainable investments in the ongoing transformation of the organisation through automation and digitalisation."

The complete presentation document for the Capital Markets Day 2021 can be found on the HELLA homepage in the Investor Relations section.

Please note:
This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at:
www.hella.com/press

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125 locations in some 35 countries. With sales of ? 5.8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020 and 36,000 employees, HELLA is one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specialises in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist vehicles.

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Markus Richter
Company spokesman
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Strasse 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7545
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-477545
Markus.Richter@hella.com
www.hella.com


11.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22
WKN: A13SX2
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167729

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1167729  11.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
01:33aPRESS RELEASE : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms ..
DJ
01:33aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term gro..
EQ
12:03aHELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/10HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
02/10HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : JP Morgan is now Neutral
MD
02/10HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/09DGAP-DD : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA english
DJ
02/09HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/08HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
02/05HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 327 M 7 674 M 7 674 M
Net income 2021 266 M 322 M 322 M
Net Debt 2021 105 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 5 878 M 7 131 M 7 129 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 35 754
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,42 €
Last Close Price 52,90 €
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Breidenbach President, CEO, Head-Legal & Compliance
Ulric Bernard Schäferbarthold MD-Finance, Controlling & Information Technology
Klaus Kühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Willing Chief Information Officer
Manuel Frenzel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA0.00%7 131
DENSO CORPORATION10.34%50 110
APTIV PLC15.04%40 474
CONTINENTAL AG1.73%29 933
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.56.81%29 663
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD29.75%28 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ