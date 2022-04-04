Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Changes in the HELLA Shareholders Committee

04/04/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Changes in the HELLA Shareholders Committee

04.04.2022 / 18:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lippstadt, Germany, 4 April 2022

Changes in the HELLA Shareholders Committee

- Carl-Peter Forster will resign from the HELLA Shareholders Committee and its position as Chairman as of the end of September 2022 allowing him to concentrate on new business activities

- Horst Binnig resigns from the HELLA Shareholders Committee for personal reasons as of the end of April 2022

- A replacement process has been launched and will be completed shortly

The Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carl-Peter Forster, has informed the Management Board of HELLA today that he will resign from the Shareholders Committee and its position as Chairman as of the end of the General Meeting on 30 September 2022, allowing him to concentrate on new business activities. Furthermore, Horst Binnig resigns from the HELLA Shareholders Committee as of 30 April 2022 for personal reasons. A replacement process has been launched and will be completed shortly.

"Since taking office in 2019, I have always been fully committed to the company as Chairman of the HELLA Shareholders Committee. In the interest of an orderly transition, I will continue to do so until I step down at the end of September, when I will be able to concentrate on other tasks," says Carl-Peter Forster. "I would like to express my gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. HELLA is an excellently positioned company with dedicated employees and an excellent technology portfolio. This lays the basis for continued successful development."

Patrick Koller, Vice Chairman of HELLA's Shareholders Committee, says: "We respect the decision of Mr. Forster and would like to thank him for his high level of commitment and the trust he has always shown in our cooperation. In his role as Chairman of the Shareholders Committee, Mr. Forster has played a key role in shaping the development of the company in recent years and has further strengthened HELLA's future orientation."

Please note: This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at: www.hella.com/press

About HELLA

HELLA is a listed subsidiary of Faurecia. Together they operate under the overarching umbrella brand FORVIA. Within the factual group, HELLA stands for high-performance lighting technology and automotive electronics. At the same time, the company covers a broad service and product portfolio for the spare parts and workshop business as well as for manufacturers of special vehicles with its Business Group Lifecycle Solutions. HELLA has 36,000 employees at more than 125 locations worldwide and generated currency and portfolio-adjusted sales of ? 6.5 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021.

About FORVIA

FORVIA comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 300 industrial sites and 77 R&D centers, 150,000 people, including more than 35,000 engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of six Business Groups with 24 product lines, and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMS worldwide. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Markus Richter HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Company spokesman Rixbecker Straße 75
Tel.: +49 (0)2941 38-7545 59552 Lippstadt / Germany
Markus.Richter@hella.com www.hella.com


04.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
WKN: A13SX2, A3E5DP
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1319705

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1319705  04.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
