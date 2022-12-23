Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07 2022-12-23 pm EST
74.95 EUR   +1.90%
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Consensual termination with the members of the Management Board Mr. Björn Twiehaus and Dr. Lea Corzilius

12/23/2022 | 01:05pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Consensual termination with the members of the Management Board Mr. Björn Twiehaus and Dr. Lea Corzilius

23-Dec-2022 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lippstadt, 23 December 2022. The Shareholders' Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA ("HELLA") has agreed with the member of the Management Board Mr. Björn Twiehaus (Managing Director Electronics) at his request to terminate his management contract by mutual consent as of the end of 31 March 2023. The Shareholders' Committee had already agreed with Dr. Lea Corzilius (Managing Director Lifecycle Solutions, Human Resources) at her request to terminate her management contract by mutual consent as of the end of 30 April 2023. Mr. Twiehaus and Dr. Corzilius had asked the Shareholders' Committee for the termination discussions for personal reasons against the background of the special termination rights agreed in their respective management contracts after a change of control.

23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
WKN: A13SX2, A3E5DP
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1521191

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1521191  23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521191&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
