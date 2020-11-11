Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 09:35am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2020 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Konstantin
Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Shareholders' Committee

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900PLX4ADJFWIY024 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SX22

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.75 EUR 2252904.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.7500 EUR 2252904.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63509  11.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
10:00aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
09:35aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
11/10HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
11/09HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/26HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/06HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
10/05HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
10/02HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/30HELLA GMBH : Car.Software Org of Volkswagen acquires camera software business ar..
AQ
09/30HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 081 M 7 151 M 7 151 M
Net income 2021 133 M 156 M 156 M
Net Debt 2021 109 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 4 924 M 5 817 M 5 790 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 35 503
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,78 €
Last Close Price 44,32 €
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Breidenbach President, CEO, Head-Legal & Compliance
Klaus Kühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulric Bernard Schäferbarthold MD-Finance, Controlling & Information Technology
Felix Willing Chief Information Officer
Alfons Eilers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA-13.42%5 817
DENSO CORPORATION2.28%37 379
APTIV PLC12.34%29 390
CONTINENTAL AG-11.16%25 290
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-5.86%20 146
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.3.16%19 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group