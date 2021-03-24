HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
03/24/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
24.03.2021 / 09:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year