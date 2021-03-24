DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



24.03.2021 / 09:59

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2021

Address:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 14, 2021Address: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/de/Quartalsmitteilungen-und-Quartalsberichte-8741.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 14, 2021Address: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/en/Quarterly-statements-and-reports-8741.html

24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

