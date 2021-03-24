Log in
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/24/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.03.2021 / 09:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2021
Address: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/de/Quartalsmitteilungen-und-Quartalsberichte-8741.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2021
Address: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/en/Quarterly-statements-and-reports-8741.html

24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177937  24.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
