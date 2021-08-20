HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Street: Rixbecker Str. 75 Postal code: 59552 City: Lippstadt

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PLX4ADJFWIY024

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware , United States of America (USA)

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.76 % 0.00 % 2.76 % 111111112 Previous notification 3.13 % 0.00 % 3.13 % /

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A13SX22 0 3066335 0.00 % 2.76 % Total 3066335 2.76 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. % % % Artisan Partners Holdings LP % % % Artisan Investments GP LLC % % % Artisan Partners Limited Partnership % % %

Date