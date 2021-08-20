Log in
    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/20/2021 | 04:34am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Street: Rixbecker Str. 75
Postal code: 59552
City: Lippstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PLX4ADJFWIY024

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.76 % 0.00 % 2.76 % 111111112
Previous notification 3.13 % 0.00 % 3.13 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A13SX22 0 3066335 0.00 % 2.76 %
Total 3066335 2.76 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. % % %
Artisan Partners Holdings LP % % %
Artisan Investments GP LLC % % %
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
