HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 19, 2023 at 04:55 pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
19.11.2023 / 22:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Street:
Rixbecker Str. 75
Postal code:
59552
City:
Lippstadt Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PLX4ADJFWIY024
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Nov 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
9.99 %
5.02 %
15.01 %
111111112
Previous notification
9.92 %
4.59 %
14.51 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A13SX22
0
11100510
0.00 %
9.99 %
Total
11100510
9.99 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swaps
20/10/2027
n/a
Cash settled
215995
0.19 %
Swaps
28/04/2025
n/a
Cash settled
390000
0.35 %
Swaps
28/12/2026
n/a
Cash settled
4335649
3.90 %
Swaps
04/10/2027
n/a
Cash settled
635173
0.57 %
Total
5576817
5.02 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Elliott International, L.P.
6.58 %
%
9.90 %
-
%
%
%
Paul E. Singer
%
%
%
Elliott Investment Management GP LLC
%
%
%
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
9.99 %
5.02 %
15.01 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
16 Nov 2023
