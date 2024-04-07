HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
April 07, 2024 at 11:16 am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Street:
Rixbecker Str. 75
Postal code:
59552
City:
Lippstadt Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PLX4ADJFWIY024
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays PLC City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Apr 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
111111112
Previous notification
4.47 %
0.001406699989 %
4.48 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A13SX22
0
0
0.00 %
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays PLC
%
%
%
Barclays Bank PLC
%
%
%
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Trading Book exemption applied once holding crossed below 5%
Date
04 Apr 2024
HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA, formerly Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, is a Germany-based manufacturer of lighting technology and electronic components and systems for the automotive industry. The Company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket and Special Applications. The Automotive segments comprises the lighting and electronics business and provides headlamps, signal lamps, interior lamps and lighting electronics, as well as body electronics, energy management and driver assistance systems and components. The Aftermarket segment comprises trade in automotive parts and accessories, calibration and diagnostic services for garages, and the wholesale business. The Special Applications segment comprises original equipment for special-purpose vehicles, such as busses, caravans, agricultural and construction machinery, municipal vehicles and trailers. It develops and manufactures lighting, electronic components, and systems and offers spare parts, chassis side lights, and accessories.