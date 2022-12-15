Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  18:14 15/12/2022 GMT
78.78 EUR   -1.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Special dividend envisaged for the short fiscal year 2022

12/15/2022 | 05:59pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/Disposal
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Special dividend envisaged for the short fiscal year 2022

15-Dec-2022 / 18:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lippstadt, 15 December 2022. The Management Board and the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“HELLA”) today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of 2023, in addition to the distribution of a regular dividend in line with the communicated dividend policy of approximately 30 percent of the balance sheet profit for the short fiscal year 2022, a special dividend in the amount of 2.61 euros per share. The special dividend is intended to distribute to the shareholders the proceeds from the sale of the 33.33 percent stake in HBPO Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (“HBPO”) previously held by HELLA. The adoption of the respective resolution proposal to the Annual General Meeting, including the regular dividend amount, shall take place in combination with the preparation and review of the annual and consolidated financial statements in 2023. In that context, the Supervisory Board of HELLA will review the proposed distribution of profits including the special dividend as well.

The special dividend corresponds to the agreed purchase price of 290 million euros (including dividend) that HELLA received from the sale of the HBPO stake. In reaching their decision, the Management Board and the Shareholders Committee considered the situation that HELLA would continue to maintain its rentability, competitiveness and strong liquidity profile.

15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
WKN: A13SX2, A3E5DP
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1514607

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1514607  15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
