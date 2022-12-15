EQS-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/Disposal

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Special dividend envisaged for the short fiscal year 2022



15-Dec-2022 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Lippstadt, 15 December 2022. The Management Board and the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“HELLA”) today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of 2023, in addition to the distribution of a regular dividend in line with the communicated dividend policy of approximately 30 percent of the balance sheet profit for the short fiscal year 2022, a special dividend in the amount of 2.61 euros per share. The special dividend is intended to distribute to the shareholders the proceeds from the sale of the 33.33 percent stake in HBPO Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (“HBPO”) previously held by HELLA. The adoption of the respective resolution proposal to the Annual General Meeting, including the regular dividend amount, shall take place in combination with the preparation and review of the annual and consolidated financial statements in 2023. In that context, the Supervisory Board of HELLA will review the proposed distribution of profits including the special dividend as well.

The special dividend corresponds to the agreed purchase price of 290 million euros (including dividend) that HELLA received from the sale of the HBPO stake. In reaching their decision, the Management Board and the Shareholders Committee considered the situation that HELLA would continue to maintain its rentability, competitiveness and strong liquidity profile.