DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Termination of office of the Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carl-Peter Forster



04-Apr-2022 / 18:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA:

Termination of office of the Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carl-Peter Forster Lippstadt, 4 April 2022. The Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carl-Peter Forster, has informed the Management Board today that he will resign from the Shareholders Committee and its position as Chairman at the end of the General Meeting on 30 September 2022. The member of the Shareholders Committee Horst Binnig, who is also independent in relation to the majority shareholder Faurecia SE, resigned from his office on 15 March 2022 with effect from the end of 30 April 2022.

04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

