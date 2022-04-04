Log in
    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Termination of office of the Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carl-Peter Forster

04/04/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Termination of office of the Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carl-Peter Forster

04-Apr-2022 / 18:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA:
Termination of office of the Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carl-Peter Forster

Lippstadt, 4 April 2022. The Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carl-Peter Forster, has informed the Management Board today that he will resign from the Shareholders Committee and its position as Chairman at the end of the General Meeting on 30 September 2022. The member of the Shareholders Committee Horst Binnig, who is also independent in relation to the majority shareholder Faurecia SE, resigned from his office on 15 March 2022 with effect from the end of 30 April 2022.

04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
WKN: A13SX2, A3E5DP
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1319847

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1319847  04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
