    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating

10/01/2021 | 07:37am EDT
Michael Punzet from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 6 358 M 7 363 M 7 363 M
Net income 2022 238 M 276 M 276 M
Net cash 2022 47,8 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 6 716 M 7 783 M 7 776 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 36 234
Free-Float 40,0%
Technical analysis trends HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 60,44 €
Average target price 57,76 €
Spread / Average Target -4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Breidenbach President, CEO, Head-Legal & Compliance
Ulric Bernard Schäferbarthold MD-Finance, Controlling & Information Technology
Klaus Kühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Willing Chief Information Officer
Manuel Frenzel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA14.25%7 783
DENSO CORPORATION19.74%50 810
APTIV PLC14.34%40 298
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.46%22 671
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.3.98%22 101
CONTINENTAL AG-12.09%21 973