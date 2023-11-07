HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA, formerly Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, is a Germany-based manufacturer of lighting technology and electronic components and systems for the automotive industry. The Company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket and Special Applications. The Automotive segments comprises the lighting and electronics business and provides headlamps, signal lamps, interior lamps and lighting electronics, as well as body electronics, energy management and driver assistance systems and components. The Aftermarket segment comprises trade in automotive parts and accessories, calibration and diagnostic services for garages, and the wholesale business. The Special Applications segment comprises original equipment for special-purpose vehicles, such as busses, caravans, agricultural and construction machinery, municipal vehicles and trailers. It develops and manufactures lighting, electronic components, and systems and offers spare parts, chassis side lights, and accessories.