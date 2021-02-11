Log in
PRESS RELEASE : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets

02/11/2021 | 07:33am EST
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets 
2021-02-11 / 13:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets 
- CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach: "Our attractive product portfolio is the basis for us to grow more strongly than the 
market" 
- Medium-term targets: annual sales growth of five to ten percent; adjusted EBIT margin of at least eight percent 
- Continued large investments in future themes such as electromobility, automated driving, digital light and software 
- Strengthening competitiveness through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments 
Lippstadt, 11 February 2021. The global automotive supplier HELLA is sticking to its medium-term targets despite the 
increasingly challenging market environment. The company confirmed this during its virtual Capital Markets Day 
yesterday in front of around 70 analysts and investors. Specifically, the company expects to achieve an annual sales 
growth of five to ten percent and a profitability level (adjusted EBIT) of at least eight percent over the next few 
years. The lighting and electronics expert will continue to invest heavily in future themes such as electromobility, 
autonomous driving, digital light and software. At the same time, the company's competitiveness will be strengthened 
further through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments. With these strategic guidelines, HELLA considers 
itself well equipped to continue to outperform the market in the future and to further expand its own position. 
Continued large investments in future themes such as electromobility, automated driving, digital light and software 
"Despite the many challenges in the industry in general, our strategy is and remains intact. We have a solid, 
sustainable business model. Our attractive product portfolio is the basis for our aim to continue outperforming the 
market," said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, in his strategic outlook. "After all, we offer customised solutions for 
the mobility of tomorrow. In particular, we will continue to consistently make large investments in key trend areas 
such as electromobility, autonomous driving, digital light and software. Together with clear cost and efficiency 
management, these are the decisive catalysts with which we want to achieve our goals despite the market challenges." 
Accordingly, the main driver of sales growth is good strategic alignment along key automotive market trends. In recent 
months, HELLA has started series production for numerous key automotive technologies, including 77 GHz radar sensors, 
battery electronics for high and low-voltage applications, steering electronics and SSL100 lighting technology, and has 
acquired numerous large-volume orders. In addition, HELLA has also further strengthened its good position in the 
largest, and thus so important, Chinese market via new partnerships and by expanding business activities with local 
automotive manufacturers. 
Strengthening competitiveness through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments 
At the Capital Markets Day, HELLA also provided an outlook for future market developments. According to this forecast, 
global vehicle production is currently recovering somewhat faster than expected. Nevertheless, even in 2025, the global 
market volume remains significantly below the planning assumptions made before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. 
"As an organisation, we have handled the coronavirus pandemic stress test well so far. But going forward, the market 
environment is not going to get any easier. In the short term, we have to steer the company in an extremely volatile 
market, which is currently burdened further by semiconductor bottlenecks, while in the medium term it will take several 
years before we see production figures return to pre-crisis levels. At the same time, the automotive industry is 
currently undergoing the largest transformation process in its history," highlighted HELLA CFO Bernard Schäferbarthold. 
"However, even in this environment, we have the potential to significantly outperform the market in the medium term. 
This is based not least on making sustainable investments in the ongoing transformation of the organisation through 
automation and digitalisation." 
The complete presentation document for the Capital Markets Day 2021 can be found on the HELLA homepage in the Investor 
Relations section. 
Please note: 
This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at: 
www.hella.com/press 
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125 
locations in some 35 countries. With sales of EUR 5.8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020 and 36,000 employees, HELLA is 
one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specialises in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and 
has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its 
Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist 
vehicles. 
For more information, please contact: 
Dr. Markus Richter 
Company spokesman 
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA 
Rixbecker Strasse 75 
59552 Lippstadt 
Germany 
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7545 
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-477545 
Markus.Richter@hella.com 
www.hella.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Rixbecker Str. 75 
              59552 Lippstadt 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)2941 38-7125 
Fax:          +49 (0)2941 38-6647 
E-mail:       Investor.Relations@hella.com 
Internet:     www.hella.de/ir 
ISIN:         DE000A13SX22 
WKN:          A13SX2 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1167729 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1167729 2021-02-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 07:32 ET (12:32 GMT)

