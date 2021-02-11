PRESS RELEASE : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets

DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets
2021-02-11 / 13:30
Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets
- CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach: "Our attractive product portfolio is the basis for us to grow more strongly than the
market"
- Medium-term targets: annual sales growth of five to ten percent; adjusted EBIT margin of at least eight percent
- Continued large investments in future themes such as electromobility, automated driving, digital light and software
- Strengthening competitiveness through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments
Lippstadt, 11 February 2021. The global automotive supplier HELLA is sticking to its medium-term targets despite the
increasingly challenging market environment. The company confirmed this during its virtual Capital Markets Day
yesterday in front of around 70 analysts and investors. Specifically, the company expects to achieve an annual sales
growth of five to ten percent and a profitability level (adjusted EBIT) of at least eight percent over the next few
years. The lighting and electronics expert will continue to invest heavily in future themes such as electromobility,
autonomous driving, digital light and software. At the same time, the company's competitiveness will be strengthened
further through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments. With these strategic guidelines, HELLA considers
itself well equipped to continue to outperform the market in the future and to further expand its own position.
"Despite the many challenges in the industry in general, our strategy is and remains intact. We have a solid,
sustainable business model. Our attractive product portfolio is the basis for our aim to continue outperforming the
market," said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, in his strategic outlook. "After all, we offer customised solutions for
the mobility of tomorrow. In particular, we will continue to consistently make large investments in key trend areas
such as electromobility, autonomous driving, digital light and software. Together with clear cost and efficiency
management, these are the decisive catalysts with which we want to achieve our goals despite the market challenges."
Accordingly, the main driver of sales growth is good strategic alignment along key automotive market trends. In recent
months, HELLA has started series production for numerous key automotive technologies, including 77 GHz radar sensors,
battery electronics for high and low-voltage applications, steering electronics and SSL100 lighting technology, and has
acquired numerous large-volume orders. In addition, HELLA has also further strengthened its good position in the
largest, and thus so important, Chinese market via new partnerships and by expanding business activities with local
automotive manufacturers.
Strengthening competitiveness through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments
At the Capital Markets Day, HELLA also provided an outlook for future market developments. According to this forecast,
global vehicle production is currently recovering somewhat faster than expected. Nevertheless, even in 2025, the global
market volume remains significantly below the planning assumptions made before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"As an organisation, we have handled the coronavirus pandemic stress test well so far. But going forward, the market
environment is not going to get any easier. In the short term, we have to steer the company in an extremely volatile
market, which is currently burdened further by semiconductor bottlenecks, while in the medium term it will take several
years before we see production figures return to pre-crisis levels. At the same time, the automotive industry is
currently undergoing the largest transformation process in its history," highlighted HELLA CFO Bernard Schäferbarthold.
"However, even in this environment, we have the potential to significantly outperform the market in the medium term.
This is based not least on making sustainable investments in the ongoing transformation of the organisation through
automation and digitalisation."
The complete presentation document for the Capital Markets Day 2021 can be found on the HELLA homepage in the Investor
Relations section.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125
locations in some 35 countries. With sales of EUR 5.8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020 and 36,000 employees, HELLA is
one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specialises in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and
has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its
Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist
vehicles.
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22
WKN: A13SX2
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin,
Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
