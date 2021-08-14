PRESS RELEASE : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA and -2

No minimum acceptance threshold is foreseen for the Offer. The Offer Document and other notifications relating to the Offer will be made available on the Internet. The specific deadline for acceptance of the Offer will also be published on the website.

HELLA will host an investor call in English on 16 August 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (CEST).

Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as financial advisor to the HELLA Management, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is serving as legal advisor and Brunswick Group is providing communications advice. Please note: This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at: www.hella.com/press HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125 locations in some 35 countries. With sales of EUR 5.8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020 and 36,000 employees, HELLA is one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specialises in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist vehicles.

FAURECIA: Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group's strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of EUR 14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

For more information on HELLA, please contact: Dr Markus Richter Company spokesman HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Rixbecker Strasse 75 59552 Lippstadt Germany Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7545 Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-477545 Markus.Richter@hella.com www.hella.com

For more information on Faurecia, please contact: Eric Fohlen-Weill Corporate Communications Director Tel. : +33 (0) 681 07 91 02 Eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com

Guillaume Granier FTI Consulting France Tel. : +33 (0)7 84 24 32 30 Guillaume.granier@fticonsulting.com

Carolin Amann FTI Consulting Germany Tel. : +49 (0)175 299 30 48 Carolin.amann@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Rixbecker Str. 75 59552 Lippstadt Germany Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125 Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647 E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com Internet: www.hella.de/ir ISIN: DE000A13SX22 WKN: A13SX2 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1226544 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1226544 2021-08-14

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226544&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)