    HLE   DE000A13SX22

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
PRESS RELEASE : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA and -2-

08/14/2021
No minimum acceptance threshold is foreseen for the Offer. The Offer Document and other notifications relating to the Offer will be made available on the Internet. The specific deadline for acceptance of the Offer will also be published on the website.

HELLA will host an investor call in English on 16 August 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (CEST).

Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as financial advisor to the HELLA Management, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is serving as legal advisor and Brunswick Group is providing communications advice. Please note: This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at: www.hella.com/press HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125 locations in some 35 countries. With sales of EUR 5.8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020 and 36,000 employees, HELLA is one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specialises in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist vehicles.

FAURECIA: Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group's strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of EUR 14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

For more information on HELLA, please contact: Dr Markus Richter Company spokesman HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Rixbecker Strasse 75 59552 Lippstadt Germany Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7545 Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-477545 Markus.Richter@hella.com www.hella.com

For more information on Faurecia, please contact: Eric Fohlen-Weill Corporate Communications Director Tel. : +33 (0) 681 07 91 02 Eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com

Guillaume Granier FTI Consulting France Tel. : +33 (0)7 84 24 32 30 Guillaume.granier@fticonsulting.com

Carolin Amann FTI Consulting Germany Tel. : +49 (0)175 299 30 48 Carolin.amann@fticonsulting.com

2021-08-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Rixbecker Str. 75 
              59552 Lippstadt 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)2941 38-7125 
Fax:          +49 (0)2941 38-6647 
E-mail:       Investor.Relations@hella.com 
Internet:     www.hella.de/ir 
ISIN:         DE000A13SX22 
WKN:          A13SX2 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1226544 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1226544 2021-08-14

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 6 347 M 7 485 M 7 485 M
Net income 2021 294 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2021 17,9 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 7 020 M 8 284 M 8 279 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 36 351
Free-Float 40,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 63,18 €
Average target price 56,10 €
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Breidenbach President, CEO, Head-Legal & Compliance
Ulric Bernard Schäferbarthold MD-Finance, Controlling & Information Technology
Klaus Kühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Willing Chief Information Officer
Manuel Frenzel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA19.43%8 284
DENSO CORPORATION27.49%55 228
APTIV PLC26.59%44 615
CONTINENTAL AG-2.93%27 780
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.19.39%25 869
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.23.39%25 613