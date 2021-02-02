Log in
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HLE)
News 
Press Releases

PRESS RELEASE: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA completes sale of front camera software business.

02/02/2021 | 03:37am EST
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal 
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA completes sale of front camera software business. 
2021-02-02 / 09:34 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HELLA successfully completes sale of activities in the front camera software business 
Disposal is based on stringent portfolio management; large investments in automated driving to continue unchanged 
Lippstadt/Berlin, 2 February 2021. The global automotive supplier HELLA has successfully completed the sale (closing) 
of the front camera software business, which is based at the Berlin subsidiary HELLA Aglaia, including the associated 
testing and validation area. Following approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and the fulfilment of further 
contractual conditions, the business has been transferred to the Volkswagen Group's Car.Software Organisation with 
effect from 1 February 2021. HELLA is generating around EUR 120 million in pre-tax income from the transaction. 
HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach said on the occasion of the closing: "My special thanks go to all employees in the front 
camera software business for our journey together and their outstanding commitment over the years. We are pleased that 
we have now been able to successfully conclude the sale process and that, with the Car.Software Organisation, we have 
found what we consider to be an optimal company to further develop the activities." 
The sale of the front camera software business was based on stringent portfolio management. Accordingly, HELLA would 
have had to make extraordinarily large investments combined with a large entrepreneurial risk in order to achieve the 
internal targets in this area. Regardless of the transaction, HELLA will continue to invest intensively in key 
technologies for automated driving, especially in the areas of radar sensor technology and steering electronics. At the 
same time, the remaining activities at HELLA Aglaia in the areas of energy management, lighting control and people 
sensing will continue consistently and the subsidiary will be further strengthened by being responsible for HELLA's 
Global Software House, which was founded last year. 
Please note: 
This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at: 
www.hella.com/press 
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125 
locations in some 35 countries. With sales of EUR 5.8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020 and 36,000 employees, HELLA is 
one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specialises in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and 
has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its 
Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist 
vehicles. 
For more information, please contact: 
Dr. Markus Richter 
Company spokesman 
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA 
Rixbecker Strasse 75 
59552 Lippstadt 
Germany 
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7545 
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-477545 
Markus.Richter@hella.com 
www.hella.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Rixbecker Str. 75 
              59552 Lippstadt 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)2941 38-7125 
Fax:          +49 (0)2941 38-6647 
E-mail:       Investor.Relations@hella.com 
Internet:     www.hella.de/ir 
ISIN:         DE000A13SX22 
WKN:          A13SX2 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1165041 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1165041 2021-02-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 03:36 ET (08:36 GMT)

