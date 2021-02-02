PRESS RELEASE: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA completes sale of front camera software business.

DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
HELLA successfully completes sale of activities in the front camera software business
Disposal is based on stringent portfolio management; large investments in automated driving to continue unchanged
Lippstadt/Berlin, 2 February 2021. The global automotive supplier HELLA has successfully completed the sale (closing)
of the front camera software business, which is based at the Berlin subsidiary HELLA Aglaia, including the associated
testing and validation area. Following approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and the fulfilment of further
contractual conditions, the business has been transferred to the Volkswagen Group's Car.Software Organisation with
effect from 1 February 2021. HELLA is generating around EUR 120 million in pre-tax income from the transaction.
HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach said on the occasion of the closing: "My special thanks go to all employees in the front
camera software business for our journey together and their outstanding commitment over the years. We are pleased that
we have now been able to successfully conclude the sale process and that, with the Car.Software Organisation, we have
found what we consider to be an optimal company to further develop the activities."
The sale of the front camera software business was based on stringent portfolio management. Accordingly, HELLA would
have had to make extraordinarily large investments combined with a large entrepreneurial risk in order to achieve the
internal targets in this area. Regardless of the transaction, HELLA will continue to invest intensively in key
technologies for automated driving, especially in the areas of radar sensor technology and steering electronics. At the
same time, the remaining activities at HELLA Aglaia in the areas of energy management, lighting control and people
sensing will continue consistently and the subsidiary will be further strengthened by being responsible for HELLA's
Global Software House, which was founded last year.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125
locations in some 35 countries. With sales of EUR 5.8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020 and 36,000 employees, HELLA is
one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specialises in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and
has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its
Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist
vehicles.
