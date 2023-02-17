HELC BANK : Announcement of the Date of the Board Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited for examining the Preliminary Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank for the year ended 31st December 2022

17 February 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Announcement of the Date of the Board Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited for examining the Preliminary Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank for the year ended 31st December 2022

Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank") announces that the Board of Directors of the Bank will meet on Tuesday, 28th February 2023 to examine, inter alia, the Preliminary Financial Results of Hellenic Bank Group for the year ended 31st December 2022.

The Preliminary Financial Results for the year ended 31st December 2022 will be announced to the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, 1st March 2023, before the opening of the market.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED