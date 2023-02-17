Advanced search
    HB   CY0105570119

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HB)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-07-27
0.9020 EUR   +3.92%
04:56aHelc Bank : Announcement of the Date of the Board Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited for examining the Preliminary Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank for the year ended 31st December 2022
PU
02/08Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited Appoints Christodoulos Hadjistavris as Nominations / Internal Governance and Transformation Committees of the Board of Director
CI
02/08Helc Bank : Changes in the composition of the Nominations / Internal Governance and Transformation Committees of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
PU
HELC BANK : Announcement of the Date of the Board Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited for examining the Preliminary Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank for the year ended 31st December 2022

02/17/2023
17 February 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Announcement of the Date of the Board Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited for examining the Preliminary Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank for the year ended 31st December 2022

Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank") announces that the Board of Directors of the Bank will meet on Tuesday, 28th February 2023 to examine, inter alia, the Preliminary Financial Results of Hellenic Bank Group for the year ended 31st December 2022.

The Preliminary Financial Results for the year ended 31st December 2022 will be announced to the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, 1st March 2023, before the opening of the market.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

