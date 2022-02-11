HELC BANK : Appointment of Mr Christos Themistocleous as Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

Log in
11th February 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Appointment of Mr Christos Themistocleous as Independent Non- Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

Further to the announcement of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank"), dated 1st July 2021, in relation to the appointment of Interim Director, the Board of Directors of the Bank terminated the appointment of Mr Christos Themistocleous as Interim Director of the Bank, with effect from 10th February 2022 and, on the same day, appointed Mr Chr. Themistocleous as an Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Disclaimer

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Oliver Gatzke Chief Executive Officer
Antonis Rouvas Chief Financial Officer & Director
Evripides A. Polykarpou Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Christofides Independent Non-Executive Director
Lambros Papadopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director