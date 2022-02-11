HELC BANK : Appointment of Mr Christos Themistocleous as Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

11th February 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Appointment of Mr Christos Themistocleous as Independent Non- Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

Further to the announcement of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank"), dated 1st July 2021, in relation to the appointment of Interim Director, the Board of Directors of the Bank terminated the appointment of Mr Christos Themistocleous as Interim Director of the Bank, with effect from 10th February 2022 and, on the same day, appointed Mr Chr. Themistocleous as an Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED