Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HB   CY0105570119

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HB)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-07-27
0.9020 EUR   +3.92%
02:24aHELC BANK : Completion of the acquisition of Tranche B of the performing loan portfolio of RCB Bank
PU
06/10Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/10HELC BANK : Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELC BANK : Completion of the acquisition of Tranche B of the performing loan portfolio of RCB Bank

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20th June 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Completion of the acquisition of Tranche B of the performing loan portfolio of RCB Bank

Further to the announcements of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank") dated 22nd and 24th March 2022, the Bank announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Tranche B of the performing loan portfolio from RCB Bank Limited ("RCB Bank").

Tranche B relates to Cypriot and other EU exposures of gross book value of c. €641 mn, related cash collaterals and other credit balances of c. €21 mn and letters of guarantee of c. €11 mn. The main sectoral exposures of Tranche B are: 48% real estate and construction and 40% hotels.

Taking into account the acquisition of Tranche A, as announced on 24th March 2022, and the acquisition of Tranche B, the performing loan portfolio acquired from RCB Bank totals c. €3561 mn of gross book value.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

  • With final figures subject to the fair value assessment.

Disclaimer

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:24aHELC BANK : Completion of the acquisition of Tranche B of the performing loan portfolio of..
PU
06/10Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
06/10HELC BANK : Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd for the thr..
PU
06/01HELC BANK : Notice for Extraordinary General Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limit..
PU
05/31HELC BANK : Announcement of the Date of the Board Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company ..
PU
04/21HELC BANK : Annual Financial Report of Hellenic Bank Group for the year ended 31st Decembe..
PU
04/21HELC BANK : Hellenic Bank Group's Disclosures in accordance with Pillar ΙΙΙ..
PU
04/21Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
04/21HELC BANK : Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance for the year 2021
PU
04/21HELC BANK : Transactions within the ordinary course of business of Hellenic Bank Public Co..
PU
More news
Chart HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Oliver Gatzke Chief Executive Officer
Antonis Rouvas Chief Financial Officer & Director
Evripides A. Polykarpou Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Christofides Independent Non-Executive Director
Lambros Papadopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director